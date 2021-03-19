2 Lowcountry clinics administering COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two clinics will be open to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in the Dorchester and Charleston Counties Friday.
In Charleston, Harris Teeter says they will be partnering with the Charleston Gaillard Center to distribute the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to those who attended their Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 vaccination days.
Those appointments will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Gaillard Center and they will only be for those with appointments.
This second appointment would have been made simultaneously with the first appointments held back in February.
In Dorchester County, organizers say they will host a walk-in vaccination clinic from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday. The clinic is set to be held at the Lovely Hill Convention Center located on 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd in Saint George.
