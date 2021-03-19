Man arrested after driving wrong way and evading police

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested one man after he feigned pulling over and attempted to evaded police multiple times.
Jail records show Castillo Velasquez Gregorio-Leonel, 20, was arrested for failure to stop for blue lights and crossing the median while driving on a divided highway.
Officers say they first noticed a red over white 2009 Chevrolet Impala pull out of a Citgo gas station in the 5900 block of Rivers Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
An incident report states police turned on their lights when they noticed the vehicle began traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Rivers Avenue.
Gregorio-Leonel sat stationary for a moment before officers say he drove around them and began driving west in the eastbound lanes of Aviation Avenue.
Police say Gregorio-Leonel came to a stop at Aviation Avenue and South Aviation Avenue and officers exited their vehicles. Gregorio-Leonel would only show one hand and shortly thereafter police say he began to drive in the opposite lane down South Aviation.
Gregorio-Leonel passed Remount Road and approximately one-half mile past Remount Road police say he began to come to a stop again. Officers say they gave commands to the driver to show his hands however, he would not comply.
As Gregorio-Leonel started driving south down northbound lanes of South Aviation, officers say they responded ahead of the pursuit and deployed spike strips.
Gregorio-Leonel hit the spike strips, the car came to a complete stop and Gregorio-Leonel was arrested and taken to Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond is $232.
Incident reports show that Gregorio-Leonel had a passenger who was also handcuffed but his charges are not in any jail records.
