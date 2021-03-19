Record number of dredges working to deepen Charleston Harbor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re looking at the Charleston Harbor, right now you’ll see a historic number of dredges working to make it the deepest harbor on the East Coast.
Jeff Livasy, the project’s civil works chief said there are currently 250 people working on eight to 10 dredges daily, the most ever used in the harbor at once.
At 45 feet deep, the Army Corps of Engineers project is on track to finish its goal of 52 feet next year.
Livasy said the Charleston Ports will be able to welcome larger ships and bring more business to the state.
“Manufactures are seeing that these international connections that the South Carolina State Ports Authority is creating is allowing transportation efficiencies,” Livasy said. “The closer they can be to the port, the better their products compete in the marketplace.”
Livasy said the importance of the $600 million-dollar project rivals that of the Ravenel Bridge, not just for the Lowcountry but all of South Carolina.
“It just happens to be that ours is under water,” Livasy said. “We think that it’s just as equally as important and we know that it’s as impactful, if not more impactful than the Ravenel Bridge.”
Once finished, the corps will have removed 40 million cubic yards of material, that’s enough to fill more than 12,230 Olympic-size swimming pools.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.