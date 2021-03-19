SC reports decrease in new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a decrease in newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday.
The report included 603 new confirmed and 306 probable cases; 25 confirmed deaths and four probable death.
That brings the totals to 457,898 confirmed cases, 80,903 probable cases, 7,920 confirmed deaths and 1,046 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 22,262 individual test results that the agency received on Sunday that showed a positive rate of 3.6%, down from 6.3% in Thursday’s report.
To date, the state has performed 6,463,391 COVID-19 tests.
