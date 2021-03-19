State health department now requiring nursing homes to provide visitation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Nursing homes and assisted living facilities in South Carolina are now required to offer outdoor or indoor visitation, with few exceptions, based on new guidelines released by the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The new guidelines follow federal guidance released on March 10.
“Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as their families and friends, benefit emotionally, mentally, and physically from being able to see their loved ones,” Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said. “While visitation limitations were necessary for protecting the health of residents during the pandemic, current recommendations are now to allow for visitation with disease prevention protocols in place.”
The new guidelines require the facilities allow visitation at all times and for all residents.
But the guidelines listed the following circumstances involving a high risk of COVID-19 when facilities should limit indoor visitation for specific residents:
- Unvaccinated residents: if the facility’s COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated
- Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue Transmission-Based Precautions
- Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine
- A new case of COVID-19 is identified, a facility must suspend indoor visitation pending the results of a round of facility-wide testing
Prior to these updated guidelines, 177 facilities reported they were not allowing visitation based on previous visitation guidelines.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.