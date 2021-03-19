Tony Romo at +8 after Day 1 of the Azalea Invitational

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo shot a 79 (+8) on Thursday in the 1st round of the Azalea Invitational at the Country Club of Charleston.
The weather kept all the players from completing their round so they’ll finish up on Friday before starting round 2.
Romo, who’s back in the Lowcountry playing in the event for the 7th time, had a solid start to his round shooting Even par on the front 9 which included an eagle on the 7th hole.
But things fell apart on the back 9 as the former QB would bogey 11 followed by a +5 on the par 4 13th hole. He’d also bogey 15 and 16 to end the day at +8.
18-year-old Abel Gallegos, who won the Latin American Amateur Championship in 2020 is atop the leaderboard at -3. He would biride each of his final 3 holes to finish the day in the lead. 17-year-old Jonathan Grizz of Hilton Head is also at -3 after playing 14 holes.
Tee times start at 8 in the morning on Friday.
