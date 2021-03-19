West Ashley robotics team wins state tournament championship

“I always set the expectation for my teams to qualify for the state championship,” West Ashley Robotics Coach Nicholas Holmes said. “Nationals and Worlds are different but State is kind of mandatory here at West Ashley Robotics. The last time we won was in 2016 and this time felt about the same as that, amazing! We work so hard all year to get to this point and we have had it slip through our fingers a few times. It was also special because the team that won in 2016 came to cheer on our teams this year. It was nice to have everyone there.