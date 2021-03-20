Chilly weekend with a few showers ahead of a warmer week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of high pressure will be positioned over the Northeast for the rest of the day. As a result, we will be under a strong northeasterly breeze which will keep temperatures this afternoon in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. It may be the first day of spring but it won’t feel like it! We could see a few showers brush the coast this afternoon and Sunday as an area of low pressure will be just offshore. Highs on Sunday will rise into the mid to upper 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures rebound next week with highs in the upper 60′s on Monday, into the 70s by the middle of the week. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out as well. We approach 80 degrees by the end of the week.