The Citadel splits Friday doubleheader with Wofford

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel and Wofford split a pair of games Friday afternoon as the two teams opened Southern Conference action inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Bulldogs took the opening game, 5-3, before falling 5-4 in the nightcap.
Score:
The Citadel 5-4, Wofford 3-5
Records:
Wofford (11-7, 1-1), The Citadel (8-8, 1-1)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, S.C.)
Series: Series tied 1-1
Game 1
How it Happened
- The Terriers got on the board in the first inning after Lawson Hill double to right on the first pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Colin Davis.
- Wofford added a run in the second after a Jack Renwick double came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Andrew Calhoun.
- The Bulldogs got both runs back in the third inning. Brooks O’Brien reached on an infield single and Tyler Corbitt delivered a two-run blast to left field.
- The Citadel got the bats going again in the sixth inning with a two-out rally started by a Cole Simpson single up the middle.
- Noah Mitchell followed with a RBI double into the right-field corner, and Ryan MCarthy singled to right center to score Mitchell.
- The Terriers opened the seventh with runners on the corners with no outs, but were only able to push across one run. Travis Lott threw out one attempted base stealer before a slow chopper from Brennen Dorighi scored a run.
- The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the eighth on a two-out RBI double just inside the right-field line from McCarthy. The hit scored Corbitt from second after he led off the inning with a base hit and stole second.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs scored all five of their runs with two outs.
- The Citadel got multi-hit games from Tyler Corbitt and Ryan McCarthy.
- Corbitt finished 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. He also walked and stole a base.
- McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
- Jake Pilarski (2-1) tossed 7.0 strong innings, allowing three runs on four hits and six strikeouts to pick up the victory.
- Devin Beckley (3) tossed the final two innings, allowing just one hit, to pick up the save.
- Hayes Heinecke (2-3) allowed five runs on nine hits and 10 strikeouts in the loss.
- The Bulldogs made plays late in the game to preserve the victory.
- In the seventh, Wofford had 1st and 3rd with no outs. Travis Lott was able to throw out a runner trying to steal and the Bulldogs only gave up one run to keep the lead.
- In the eighth, Beckley picked off a runner at second for the second out of the inning.
Game 2
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs struck in the first inning as Tyler Corbitt continued to swing a hot bat as tripled off the wall in left center. Cole Simpson drove in Corbitt with a groundout to first.
- The Citadel extended the lead in the third with the help of back-to-back walks to Corbitt and Simpson to start the inning. After both runners advanced, Ryan McCarthy delivered a RBI groundout and a wild pitch scored the second run.
- Simpson drove in his second run of the game in the fourth when he ripped a single up the middle to score Jeffery Brown from second. Brown singled to left field earlier in the inning.
- The Terriers took advantage of three walks in the fifth inning to push across five runs and take the lead. Brennan Dorighi delivered a two-run double and Andrew Calhoun plated two runs with a single to right center. The fifth run scored on a passed ball.
- The Bulldogs threatened to tie the game in the ninth as they put runners on the corners with two outs, but were unable to push across the tying run.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldog offense reached double-digit hits for the 10th time this season.
- Tyler Corbitt continued to swing a hot bat as he went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two runs scored.
- Ryan McCarthy also had a multi-hit game by going 2-for-5 with a RBI.
- Logan Taplett also collected two hits.
- Cole Simpson drove in a pair of runs and drew two walks.
- Cameron Reeves (2-1) suffered his first loss of the season, allowing five runs, four earned, on four hits and nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
- Zack Jones pitched the final 3.0 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out two.
- Dalton Rhadans (2-0) picked up the victory out of the bullpen after tossing 4.2 shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out three.
- Clay Schwaner (3) gave up a hit in the ninth to earn the save.
On Deck
The teams close out the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.