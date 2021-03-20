Georgetown Co. School District vaccine clinic open to more than just teachers

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District says that they will be vaccinating their teachers and employees this weekend.
The GCSD says they are partnering with Tidelands Health to administer the COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tidelands Health’s regional vaccination site is at the Howard Gym located at 1610 Hawkins Street in Georgetown.
Tidelands Health has partnered with the Georgetown County School District to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all district employees who want to receive the vaccine, the school district says.
The GCSD says the health system has been administering the vaccine to district teachers, administrators and others during its regular regional vaccination site hours over the past two weeks.
The remaining teachers and personnel who have chosen to receive the vaccine will be vaccinated Saturday, but organizers want to let people know that the vaccination event is not strictly for teachers and staff.
They say other individuals eligible in Phases 1a and 1b also will be receiving vaccines at the site Saturday.
