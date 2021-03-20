Last minute volunteers, medical professionals show to help vaccinate teachers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an under-staffed vaccine clinic called out for help, dozens of community volunteers and medical professionals spent their Saturday making sure 350 teachers got their COVID-19 vaccine.
The drive-through clinic was put on by Liberty Doctors and the Berkeley County School District.
“We had a mass call for volunteers up till about yesterday we didn’t have what we needed,” Liberty Doctors CEO Lissa Lara said.
Until yesterday, they only had less than 10 volunteers for hundreds of appointments.
After parents posted online, more than 40 nurses, doctors, students and even school principals answered the call within hours.
“I was looking at Facebook and one of the Daniel Island moms had sent out an SOS to get volunteers,” Roper doctor and volunteer Dr. Denise Devine said. “We just want people to get vaccinated we want to get our lives back to the way they used to be and so this is the way we do it.”
Third grade teacher Grace Clark said she’s humbled to know so many people stepped up to make sure teachers like herself received the vaccine.
“It means so much to us that we’re important enough, that they think that we’re worthy of getting this vaccine and to get out to us in a timely manner, it means so much,” Clark said.
