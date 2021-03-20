North Charleston Police to participate in softball game for charity

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is participating in an event called “Softball with a Purpose” to honor breast cancer survivors.
The NCPD says they are playing against community members at a field located at 2674 Bonds Avenue in North Charleston.
The non-profit ‘I Serve with Joy’ is hosting the event, and organizers say they will be handing out free hotdogs and hamburgers on a first come, first served basis.
Teams say they will arrive at 11 a.m. and the first pitch will be thrown at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Organizers also say they will also be handing out masks and hand sanitizer.
The public is welcome to attend.
