North Charleston Police to participate in softball game for charity

By Live 5 Web Staff and Alexis Simmons | March 20, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 9:49 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is participating in an event called “Softball with a Purpose” to honor breast cancer survivors.

The NCPD says they are playing against community members at a field located at 2674 Bonds Avenue in North Charleston.

The non-profit ‘I Serve with Joy’ is hosting the event, and organizers say they will be handing out free hotdogs and hamburgers on a first come, first served basis.

Teams say they will arrive at 11 a.m. and the first pitch will be thrown at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Organizers also say they will also be handing out masks and hand sanitizer.

The public is welcome to attend.

