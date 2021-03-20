Police: Man arrested for November shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a 2020 shooting.
Deputy Chief Scott Deckard says 30-year-old Davon Marquis Wilson was arrested Friday and is being charged for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Authorities say they responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired on Chatham Avenue at 6:25 p.m. on Nov 23, 2020.
Officers say when they arrived they located a victim in the parking lot suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
Detectives say they were able to identify Wilson as being involved through their investigation and obtain warrants for his arrest. Deckard said officers from the North Charleston Police Department and the US Marshals Task Force made the arrest.
A bond hearing is set for Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.