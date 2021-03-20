Romo struggles again, tie atop the leaderboard after round 2 of Azalea Invitational

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tony Romo shot a 10-over 81 on Friday and 2 players ended the day atop the leader board after Round 2 of the Azalea Invitational at the Country Club of Charleston on Friday.
Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, would bogey 7 of the 9 holes on the back nine en route to a score of +18 after day 2.
At the top of the leaderboard, Jonathan Griz, who had to finish his 1st round early Friday because of Thursday’s weather, shot an even par 71 in the 2nd round. He’s tied for the lead with former Sam Houston golfer Noah Steele who shot a 4-under 67 on Friday to earn a share of the lead at -4.
Abel Gallegos, who was tied for the lead after round 1, and Mark Costanza are each 2 shots back at -2.
The third round of the tournament will begin on Saturday morning.
