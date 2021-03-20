SC reports over 700 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff | March 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 11:51 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an increase in newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The report included 720 new confirmed and 459 probable cases; nine confirmed deaths and three probable death.

That brings the totals to 458,723 confirmed cases, 81,667 probable cases, 7,928 confirmed deaths and 1,049 probable deaths.

The report tallied the results of 24,100 individual test results that the agency received that showed a positive rate of 4.9%, down from 3.6% in Friday’s report.

To date, the state has performed 6,496,895 COVID-19 tests.

