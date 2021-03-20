Tigers Defeat No. 13 Hokies 8-2

Anglin, the starter, allowed one run in 3.0 innings pitched and escaped two bases-loaded jams, then Clark (1-0), who earned the win, gave up two hits, one run and no walks with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched. Gilbert pitched the final 2.0 innings without allowing a run. Hokie starter Peyton Alford (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, eight runs (four earned) and three walks with nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.