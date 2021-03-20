Travelers from Athens, Texas, unharmed after lightning strikes pickup

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver and his passenger escaped unharmed from a pickup that burst into flames after it was struck by lightning as it was traveling between Athens and Corsicana Wednesday morning.
According to a post on the Kerens Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the incident occurred on State Highway 31 between Athens and Corsicana Wednesday.
“A lightning strike this morning left a motorist stranded on Highway 31,” the Facebook post stated.
The driver said they heard a huge boom, and everything in the dash started flashing before the pickup shut down. The man coasted to the shoulder of SH 31, and his passenger noticed flames coming from under the dash.
“Thankfully, both occupants were able to get out safely,” the Facebook post stated.
