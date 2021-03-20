Two decades after wife found dead, man charged in slaying

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina slaying that occurred two decades ago has been cleared, authorities said.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Friday authorities arrested 55-year-old David Deboy, of Duncan, for the Feb. 10, 2001, death of his wife, 21-year-old April Annette Deboy.
David Deboy had been an early suspect, but police said there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him.
The Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unite revisited the case earlier this year and found new evidence leading to the murder charge against Deboy.
Deboy is being held without bond.
It was unknown if Deboy has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.