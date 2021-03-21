Bucs split with Runnin’ Bulldogs in series-opening doubleheader

After CSU retook the lead following Reid Hardwick’s RBI single in the top of the seventh, the Runnin’ Bulldogs rallied back with two runs in the bottom of the frame to go ahead 6-5. Gardner-Webb scored both runs with two outs in the frame as Simone’s drive to right field was misplayed allow Ben LaSpaluto to score and tie the contest up at 5-5. Two batters later, Bo Rusher singled in Simone to put GWU ahead 6-5.