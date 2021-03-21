The Citadel drops series finale to Wofford

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel dropped its Southern Conference opening-series finale, 6-0, to Wofford Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Score: Wofford 6, The Citadel 0
Records: Wofford (12-7, 2-1), The Citadel (8-9, 1-2)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, S.C.)
Series: Wofford wins 2-1
How it Happened
- The Terriers got on the board in the third inning with an unearned run after a failed pickoff attempt advanced a runner to scoring position for a Lawson Hill RBI single.
- Wofford added to its lead in the fourth with a solo home run from Colin Davis.
- Davis came calling again in the sixth with his second home run of the game, this time a two-run shot.
- The Terriers added two more runs in the eighth on a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs offense was kept at bay all day as they only managed three hits.
- Two of the three Bulldog hits went for extra bases and Jeffery Brown and Ryan McCarthy eached collected doubles.
- Lathan Todd (1-3) suffered the loss after he gave up four runs, three earned, on four hits and eight strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
- Gant Starling pitched the final two innings, not allowing a hit and striking out one.
- Elliot Carney (2-2) earned the victory after surrendering only two hits and striking out eight over 7.0 shutout innings.
On DeckThe Bulldogs return to action Tuesday evening as they travel to take on South Carolina. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen live on the SEC Network.