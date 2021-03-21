Coast Guard Base Charleston holds commissioning ceremony for newest ship

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
The US Coast Guard welcomed its newest national security cutter during a commissioning ceremony on Friday at Coast Guard Base Charleston.
The USCGC Stone is the ninth legend-class national security cutter in the Coast Guard’s fleet.
Legend-class cutters are 418 feet long, 54 feet in beam and 4,600 long tons in displacement. They can reach speeds of more than 28 knots with a range of 12,000 nautical miles, an endurance of 90 days and are capable of holding up to 150 crew members.
The Stone is named after Cmdr. Elmer “Archie” Fowler Stone who became the Coast Guard’s first aviator in 1917 and would later pilot a Navy NC-4 in the first trans-atlantic flight in 1919, according to a release.
The Coast Guard says legend-class national security cutters can execute the most challenging national security missions, including support to U.S. combatant commanders
The ship’s commissioning was led by Adm. Karl Shultz and is the act or ceremony of placing a ship in active service.
The ship’s commanding officer, Capt. Adam Morrison says the crew looks forward to building on the legacy set by the ship’s namesake.
“Coast Guard Cutter Stone’s commissioning formally brings to life the most technologically advanced and capable cutter serving in the U.S. Coast Guard,” Morrison said. “The crew and I are very proud of this moment, as it is an honor to serve on Stone as plankowners. Cmdr. Elmer “Archie” Fowler Stone was an aviation pioneer and cutterman who served with distinction. Now it is our turn to build upon his legacy.”
