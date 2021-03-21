Colleton Co. hosting COVID vaccination sites

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton Health Department says several first dose vaccination clinics will begin serving patients.
The Colleton Health Department says starting Wednesday, patients seeking the vaccine can sign up at the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s vaccine appointment system.
Additionally, individuals can see all available vaccine appointments on DHEC’s vaccination locator.
The Colleton County Health Department says phase 1b includes people who are either aged 55 and older, have increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, or are frontline workers with increased occupational risk.
Health officials say people can register for their vaccine at the Walgreens located at 1326 N. Jefferies Boulevard in Walterboro.
Walterboro Pharmacy LLC located at 1315 N. Jefferies Boulevard in Walterboro is providing vaccines and health officials say people can register by calling 843-782-4050.
Walterboro Family Care located at 457 Spruce Street in Walterboro is also providing vaccines. They say they can be reached at 843-781-7428. They will register patients in their VAMS system and that will require an email address. VAMS will email patients a registration link that they can then use to register for the Walterboro Family Care vaccination site.
There will be corresponding second dose clinics 28 days following each first dose clinic.
