A few showers and cool today ahead of a warmer week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure will remain along the coast this afternoon with an area of high pressure over the Northeast. As a result, showers are possible at any point in the day. Cool with the showers, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The area of low pressure will begin to pull away from the coast early next week, which will lead to lower rain chances. Temperatures warm to near 70 degrees on Monday, into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by the middle to the end of the week. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out as a front approaches the area later in the week.