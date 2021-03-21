Inaugural Code 3 Miler 5k honors fallen deputies

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A 5k race on Saturday honored fallen deputies and raised money for a local animal shelter.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the inaugural Code 3 Miler 5k held at Boone Hall had 180 entrants on Saturday.
Signs along the course paid tribute to 12 deputies and county police officer who have died in the line of duty.
Officials say the course also saluted Deputies Stephanie Hood and Mike Costanzo for battling on-duty injuries and overcoming the odds in the recovery process.
The event benefited Southern Paws Animal Rescue.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department says the event led to the adoption of an English bulldog named Bruno.
