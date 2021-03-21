Man accused of strong arm robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged after authorities say he robbed another man in a Wal-Mart parking lot.
The Charleston Police Department says 41-year-old Matthew Stephen Sunkel is charged with strong arm robbery in connection to an incident on Monday.
Officers say they responded to a strong arm robbery call at 9:14 p.m. on Monday at a Wal-Mart on Folly Road.
According to an affidavit, the victim told police that he had be robbed by Sunkel after asking him for a ride home.
Court documents state that the victim had been left by his friends after eating at a restaurant and the victim was walking across the parking lot when he approached a red pickup truck with a female driver and a male passenger. The victim approached Sunkel and offered him money for a ride, authorities say.
Authorities say Sunkel stepped out of the truck and asked the victim to show him the money.
An affidavit states that once the victim pulled the money from his wallet, Sunkel grabbed the money and wallet from the victim’s hand.
Court documents say a physical altercation took place and the victim was knocked to ground where Sunkel shoved the victim’s head into the pavement before getting back into the vehicle.
Authorities say the victim tried recover his wallet again through the window of the vehicle, but the driver reversed at a high rate of speed causing the victim to fall to the ground before fleeing the area.
Jail records state Sunkel was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
