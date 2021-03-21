No. 13 Hokies Even Series With 11-3 Win Over Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 13 Virginia Tech totaled 15 hits and scored in six different innings in its 11-3 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Hokies, who evened the series 1-1 and snapped their seven-game losing streak in the series, improved to 10-7 overall and 6-5 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 7-9 overall and 2-6 in ACC play.