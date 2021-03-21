Non-profit hosts COVID vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charity organization, Palmetto Palace, says they will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic out on Wadmalaw Island.
Organizers say it’s taking place at Saint James Bethel AME Church located at 5305 Maybank Highway.
The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, but organizers say it is only for people currently eligible in Phase 1a and Phase 1b.
Additionally, organizers want to stress that it is not a walk-in clinic and an appointment will be required. Appointments can be made by calling 833-625-4584. Organizers say they will then call patients back with available slots.
