Steele holds lead, Romo misses cut at Azalea Invitational

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Sam Houston State golfer Noah Steele has a 1 shot lead going into the final round of the Azalea Invitational at the Country Club of Charleston on Sunday.
Steele shot an even par 71 on Saturday to stay at 4-under par through 3 rounds. He holds a 1 shot lead over Abel Gallegos.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had his best round of the tournament shooting 77 on Saturday but he missed the cut shooting +24 overall.
Jonathan Griz will start Sunday in 3rd place at -2. Former Azalea champion Todd White is one of three golfers at -1.
