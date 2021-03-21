Steele holds lead, Romo misses cut at Azalea Invitational

Golf generic (Source: Pixabay)
By Kevin Bilodeau | March 20, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 8:52 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Sam Houston State golfer Noah Steele has a 1 shot lead going into the final round of the Azalea Invitational at the Country Club of Charleston on Sunday.

Steele shot an even par 71 on Saturday to stay at 4-under par through 3 rounds. He holds a 1 shot lead over Abel Gallegos.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had his best round of the tournament shooting 77 on Saturday but he missed the cut shooting +24 overall.

Jonathan Griz will start Sunday in 3rd place at -2. Former Azalea champion Todd White is one of three golfers at -1.

