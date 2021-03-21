Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Orangeburg Co.

By Steven Ardary | March 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT - Updated March 21 at 4:15 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Walk-in vaccine clinics have been scheduled beginning Monday in Orangeburg County.

The clinics are scheduled at multiple locations in Orangeburg County and are scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or while supplies last and are hosted by The Family Health Centers.

The walk-in vaccines are available for anyone currently in phase 1a and 1b of distribution.

The locations are as follows:

All times scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday

  • Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, 220 Park St., Neeses, SC
  • New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg

Tuesday

  • Orangeburg City Gym, 410 Broughton St., Orangeburg, SC

Wednesday

  • Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Dr., Santee, SC
  • Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Rd., Holly Hill, SC

Thursday

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, SC

Friday

  • Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Rd., North, SC
  • Lovely Hill Convention Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., Saint George, SC

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination, please call 803-531-6900

