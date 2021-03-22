Abel Gallegos wins Azalea Invitational

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 19-year-old Abel Gallegos shot a final round 68 to finish the weekend at -6 and earn the victory at the Azalea Invitational at the Country Club of Charleston on Sunday.
Gallegos finished 3 shots better than Noah Steele, who began the final day with the lead, and shot a 72 on Sunday to finish at -3.
Jonathan Griz also shot 72 on Sunday and was the only other player to finish the tournament under par at -1.
Gallegos, who played in The Masters in 2020 after winning the Latin American Amateur Championship, earned a purse of $750 with the victory.
Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo didn’t play on Sunday after failing to make the cut shooting +24.
