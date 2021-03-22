Authorities identify man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified a man who died in an auto-pedestrian crash in Summerville this past weekend.
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers said 32-year-old Lawrence Bernard Davis of Summerville died Sunday night. According to Brouthers, Davis was walking on the Berlin G. Myers Expressway at 9 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at MUSC.
The Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.