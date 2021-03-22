Baucom agrees to contract addendum with The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Duggar Baucom will be staying at The Citadel for at least another season and possibly more.
The coach agreed to an addendum to his contract with the school on Monday that will keep him with the Bulldogs through the 2021-22 season. The deal also has incentives that could add three more seasons if Baucom reaches certain marks.
If the Bulldogs finish next season with a winning record, the contract will extend for 2 more additional years through the 2023-24 season. Another finish over .500 in the 2022-23 season will tack one more season onto the deal through 2024-25.
Baucom led The Citadel to a 13-12 record in 2020-21, their first winning season since 2008-09. The Bulldogs also won their opener in the Southern Conference tournament against Western Carolina giving Baucom 3 postseason wins which matches him for the most in program history along with Les Robinson, Pat Dennis and Benny Blatt.
In his 6 seasons at The Citadel Baucom has gone 64-118. The 64 wins gives him the 5th most in program history just 3 behind Mel Thompson for 4th place.
