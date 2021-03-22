Bucs utilize strong performances from Padysak, Bullock to take series finale at Gardner-Webb

CSU (7-6, 7-3 Big South) never trailed in the series finale as the Bucs utilized contributions throughout the lineup, while Padysak (2-1) picked up his second win in the 2021 season. Bullock posted a 3-for-4 day from the plate that included his first home run in the CSU Blue & Gold, while Hardwick added a pair of sacrifice flies in pacing the Bucs to their third consecutive conference series win.