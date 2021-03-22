CCSD continues to vaccinate employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is working to get all employees vaccinated, who want to be.
CCSD has held multiple eLearning Days at different schools over the last few weeks allowing employees to get vaccinated.
CCSD spokesperson Andy Pruitt says that by the middle of last week, 3,660 staff members were vaccinated through CCSD’s partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina.
That number does not include staff members who have gotten the vaccine through private providers or in partnership with other pharmacies with their individual schools.
CCSD plans to hold another first dose clinic on Tuesday for remaining staff members who would like the opportunity to get vaccinated with the district.
Staff members who have received the vaccine through CCSD’s partnership with MUSC are getting Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine. Pruitt says other partner providers with individual schools have administered both two-dose and single-dose vaccines.
Pruitt says they are working with MUSC on scheduling the second doses for staff members. He says once the specific dates are confirmed, they will notify schools and families.
Monday’s meeting is at 4 p.m. and Pruitt says people can email in public comments, but they must be sent by 2 p.m. Monday.
