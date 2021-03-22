Charleston city leaders seek input on climate action plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Office of Resilience and Sustainability says they are seeking public input to help shape the final draft strategies and action items for the city’s Climate Action Plan.
The city describes their Climate Action Plan as a five-year framework to reduce carbon pollution in the City of Charleston.
The plan currently looks at opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in three areas: buildings, transportation and waste, Charleston Director of Communications Jack O’Toole says.
O’Toole say Charleston has felt firsthand the very real impacts of climate change seen in an increase in flooding, more frequent storms and sea level rise.
He says both adaptation and carbon reduction strategies will be required to protect the city and its resources now and in the future.
The city has shared two ways to get involved:
- Complete the community survey and provide feedback on the specific strategies and actions items being proposed in the draft Climate Action Plan. The survey will be open until March 28 and can be found online.
- Join a virtual community meeting on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to receive a presentation of the draft Climate Action Plan, find out ways to help, ask questions and provide comments on the plan. Register to attend or to view the recording following the meeting via zoom.
“The success of our Climate Action Plan is largely dependent on participation from the community, which is why we’ve made it a priority to engage our citizens from the start,” City of Charleston Director of Sustainability Katie McKain said. “Their input is at the heart of our current draft list of strategies, and will continue to shape the plan in all its forms until a final version is adopted.”
