Community center hosts Summerville food distribution

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers say they will be giving away fresh fruits and vegetables.
Organizers say this distribution will take place at the Summerville Family YMCA located at 208 W. Doty Avenue beginning at 2 p.m. Monday.
The Community Resource Center says they invite all families to join them and receive fresh fruits and vegetables during their drive thru operation.
Those seeking more information are asked to please contact Louis L. Smith at 843-530-6473.
