Crews respond to Summerville mobile home fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a reported mobile home fire in Summerville.
Reports say the fire is on Rhonda Drive just off of North Main Street.
The Whitesville Fire Department say the fire is out and it’s cause is under investigation. There is no word if anyone is injured.
Several agencies are on scene including Berkley County Fire, Charleston County Fire, the Whitesville Fire Department and the Summerville Fire Department are all reported on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.