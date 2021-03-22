Deputies search for cars stolen from auto-auction

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the theft of two cars stolen from the Charleston Auto Auction.
Deputies say they first responded to calls of vehicles stolen from the 650 block of Precast Lane in Moncks Corner on Feb. 17.
The victim had purchased a Green 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Silver 2014 Dodge Charger from the auction on Feb. 5, an incident report states.
When the victim originally attempted to pick up the cars on Feb. 9, reports say they needed more work and could not be driven.
Deputies say the cars were then left outside of the secured gated location because of a miscommunication. When the transport team arrived on Feb 16., deputies say the cars had been stolen.
The incident report states the estimated value between the two cars is $25,000, but due to being out of state the victim is unable to provide any vehicle markings.
Reports also state the keys were left in the car.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.