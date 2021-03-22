Feeling more like spring this week with temperatures near 80 degrees!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure off of our coast will slowly pull away this afternoon helping to bring more sunshine, warmer temperatures and slightly less wind. Still breezy for the rest of the day with gusts up to 25-30 mph along the coast. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Charleston Harbor with a high risk of rip currents and a High Surf Advisory at our beaches. The wind will begin calming down tonight with a quiet Tuesday ahead. Under a mostly cloudy sky, highs will be a few degrees cooler in the upper 60s. Temperatures really begin to warm up on Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees by Thursday into the weekend. With the warmth will come the potential for scattered showers and storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday.