Feeling more like spring this week with temperatures near 80 degrees!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure off of our coast will slowly pull away this afternoon helping to bring more sunshine, warmer temperatures and slightly less wind. Still breezy for the rest of the day with gusts up to 25-30 mph along the coast. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Charleston Harbor with a high risk of rip currents and a High Surf Advisory at our beaches. The wind will begin calming down tonight with a quiet Tuesday ahead. Under a mostly cloudy sky, highs will be a few degrees cooler in the upper 60s. Temperatures really begin to warm up on Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees by Thursday into the weekend. With the warmth will come the potential for scattered showers and storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 72, Low 52.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 68, Low 55.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, slight chance of a shower. High 76, Low 60.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, slight chance of a shower. High 80, Low 64.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 82, Low 64.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 80, Low 63.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 78, Low 50.
