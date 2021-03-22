Katie’s Krops opens new, outdoor classroom

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A young entrepreneur in the Lowcountry just opened up a new outdoor classroom off Gahagan Road in Summerville.
Katie Stagliano, founder of the nonprofit organization Katie’s Krops, said it’s been a dream of hers to open this classroom.
“This has been a longtime dream to be able to further empower children by teaching the fundamentals of gardening, sharing how to cook with the harvest, using the garden as inspiration for art classes, learning about the environment,” Stagliano said. “With my college degree completed, I am thrilled to be returning to Katie’s Krops full-time and expand our offerings.”
Stagliano started Katie’s Krops by growing crops and sending seeds around the country to feed those in need. She has been an integral part of helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic as well.
After the ribbon cutting on Monday morning, Stagliano held a story time where she read a book she wrote called Katie’s Cabbage and gave tours of the garden. The outdoor classroom and garden area are located on the campus of Crossroads Community Church off Gahagan Road.
The classroom will offer classes for kids and adults like arts and crafts, yoga, cooking and weather classes.
You can see a schedule of all the events in the classroom and garden by clicking here.
