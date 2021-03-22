Krispy Kreme offers daily free doughnut with proof of vaccination

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WCSC) - Krispy Kreme will give a free doughnut every day through the end of the year to customers who show their COVID1-19 vaccination record card starting Monday.
The offer is good for any customers who have received one shot of the Johnson & Johnson, or Janssen vaccine or at least one of the two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to the restaurant’s website. Vaccination stickers handed out at some vaccine clinics do not count toward verifying eligibility, the website states.
Krispy Kreme will give one free Original Glazed doughnut per day through Dec. 31 to anyone presenting their official vaccination record card with no purchase required at participating locations, the site states.
Store officials say customers can show the card and redeem the offer in stores or through the drive-thru.
The chain says it understands that choosing to receive the vaccine “is a highly personal decision.”
Those who do not wish to be vaccinated can visit on Mondays between March 29 and May 24 to receive a free Original Glazed doughnut and a medium brewed coffee, the site states.
