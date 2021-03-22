Police seek help finding information in unsolved murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is reaching out to the public for information regarding the unsolved murder of a man on Johns Island.
Officers say Cole Vincent Smith was shot in the early morning of July 31, 2018. Police say they responded to 2020 Bradham Road on James Island at around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
When they arrived, officers say they found Smith alive but he later died from his wounds.
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department are seeking any assistance from the public.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central Detective.
Information about the case can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry. Tips can earn people cash rewards for information leading to an arrest. They can be submitted by either calling 843-554-1111, going to the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry website, or downloading the P3 TIPS app.
Those who do not wish to be anonymous and/or receive a reward can also provided information directly to Detective Krasowski of the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2474 or krasowskip@charleston-sc.gov
