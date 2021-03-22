RCSD searching for 73-year-old with dementia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help locating a missing man with dementia.
According to deputies, James Bunker, 73, walked away from the NHC Nursing Facility on Parklane Road around 6:45 a.m. March 22.
Bunker is described as a white man with gray hair who is balding. Officials say he has dementia and requires medication.
Bunker was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, blue sweatpants and a green shirt. He is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
If anyone has any information on Bunker’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.
