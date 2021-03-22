Santee Cooper approves new contract with Century Aluminum plant

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The board of directors of Santee Cooper Monday approved a new multi-year contract to provide power to Century Aluminum’s Mount Holly plant.
The new power agreement will allow Century to continue operations at its Mount Holly plant, which employs about 300 people currently and is expected to increase operations and jobs under the new contract.
“Throughout these negotiations, Century’s team has worked elbow to elbow with Santee Cooper in developing a unique service agreement that truly benefits all parties,” Santee Cooper President and CEO Mark Bonsall said. “The Mount Holly plant is a model of efficiency in its industry, an important employer in this area and a good corporate citizen, and Santee Cooper is pleased to continue to power its success.”
The utility will serve Century under an “experimental rate” that takes advantage of incremental power, excess capacity available until the Winyah Units 3 and 4 are retired at the end of the year, according to spokesperson Mollie Gore.
The agreement, which runs through Dec. 31, 2023, will free up 150 megawatts of transmission capacity, which Century has used during its existing contract. That means Santee Cooper can now use that capacity for economic wholesale market sales and purchases to benefit all of its customers, Gore said.
“The 300 dedicated employees at Mt. Holly are the big winners today. I thank the Commerce Department, Century and Santee Cooper for working together and finding an innovative deal that keeps those jobs and offers the promise of more to come,” Sen. Brian Adams, R-Berkeley, said.
“Century and Santee Cooper are both vital members of this community and critical to our economy,” Rep. Joe Daning, R-Berkeley, said. “I commend them for working hard to accomplish this deal and congratulate the employees at Mount Holly for their outstanding performance that made it possible.”
Century official said they might be forced to shut down by the end of 2020, potentially eliminating the 300 jobs, if it could not reach an agreement with Santee Cooper.
A preliminary agreement was announced in December. At that time, Century President and CEO Michael Bless estimated the agreement could enable them to hire approximately 70 more people.
Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib released the following statement.
From the beginning, our goals in this endeavor were three-fold. One, to protect the hundreds of jobs that Century Aluminum provides our community and many of our residents; two, to lower the plant’s electric rates, allowing it to not only survive but indeed expand its operations in Berkeley County; and three, to move a portion of Century’s property into the City, giving Goose Creek a potential avenue for recreation and economic development opportunities for our residents.
All three of our goals have been met. To our partners at Century Aluminum, we thank you for your commitment to Berkeley County. To our friends at Santee Cooper, we appreciate your willingness to come to the bargaining table in good faith. And to the voters of Goose Creek whose decisive support at the ballot box was crucial to this successful conclusion, we thank you for the faith you placed in your local government.
In 2021, #OneRegion and #OneBerkeley are more than slogans or hashtags. They are real commitments to the cooperation that is so crucial to our collective success. What is good for Century Aluminum is good for Goose Creek, is good for Berkeley County, and is indeed good for the entire Lowcountry and state.
