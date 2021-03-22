SC reports fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, a drop of nearly half from Sunday’s report.
The report included 270 probable cases; 16 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.
Two of the confirmed deaths were in Berkeley County in middle-aged patients. DHEC defines middle aged as persons between the ages of 35 and 64.
One probable death, reported in Colleton County, also involved a middle-aged patient.
That brings the totals to 459,772 confirmed cases, 82,431 probable cases, 7,969 confirmed deaths and 1,058 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 11,407 individual test results that the agency received that showed a positive rate of 4.0%, down from 4.3% in Sunday’s report.
To date, the state has performed 6,538,599 COVID-19 tests.
As of Friday, DHEC reported more than 1 million South Carolinians had either been fully vaccinated or had begun the vaccine process, depending on whether they took the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or at least the first of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna.
