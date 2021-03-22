South Carolina Earns Come-From-Behind Win over Vandy to Close SEC Series

Vanderbilt went up 3-0 after one and added a run in the third as CJ Rodriguez drove in three of those four runs. Carolina answered back in the fourth. Brady Allen and Braylen Wimmer belted back-to-back home runs, cutting the Gamecock deficit in half. Vanderbilt went up 5-2 on a Jayson Gonzalez triple in the fourth, but Kerry would shut down the Commodore bats after that.