Warming up this week as the wind start to calm down!

By Joey Sovine | March 22, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT - Updated March 22 at 5:06 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer temperatures and less wind are on the way as we kick off the brand new work week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Breezy. High 72.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 75.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 79.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 80.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 81.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 79.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.