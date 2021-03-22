Warming up this week as the wind start to calm down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer temperatures and less wind are on the way as we kick off the brand new work week.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Breezy. High 72.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 69.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 75.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 79.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 80.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 81.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 79.
