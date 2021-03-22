Winning $200K lottery ticket sold in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you purchased a ticket for Sunday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing in North Charleston, it’s time to check your ticket!
South Carolina Education Lottery officials said the ticket purchased at A Plus on University Boulevard in North Charleston, is worth $200,000.
The ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize, but said the winner “powered up” for an additional dollar, driving the prize to $200,000 after a two was drawn.
The winning numbers are 6 - 10 - 11 - 24 - 29 and a Power-Up of 2.
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884, lottery officials said.
