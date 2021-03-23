Authorities: Two found dead at Florence motel linked to over 20 armed robberies in three states

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have released new information about the felony warrants they attempted to serve on two people who were found dead at a Florence motel on Friday after a shooting.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, department investigators and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve multiple felony warrants on two suspects who were located at the Suburban Extended Stay Motel on West Lucas Street in Florence.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
When authorities knocked and announced themselves, they said they heard two gunshots from inside the room. Members of the SWAT team went inside and found 21-year-old Chauntress Evelyn Like, of Westerville, Ohio, and 25-year-old Donovan McMillan, of Hartsville, deceased, according to law enforcement.
Investigators said Like and McMillan were wanted by FCSO investigators for three armed robberies that happened in Florence County.
According to the FCSO, the first robbery happened at the CVS Pharmacy on Second Loop Road on Nov. 6, 2020, the second occurred on Jan. 23 at the Food Lion grocery store on West Palmetto Street and the third took place at the Aldi grocery store on South Irby Street on Feb. 5.
“Investigators believe the two were responsible for as many as 22 other armed robberies in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia,” a press release from the FCSO stated.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office has ordered autopsies be performed on the bodies of both suspects.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.