Charleston attorney’s donation will replace stolen Boy Scouts trailer

VIDEO: Charleston attorney's donation will replace stolen Boy Scouts trailer
By Patrick Phillips | March 23, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 5:02 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area attorney says he will help a Lowcountry Boy Scouts troop after their trailer was stolen over the weekend.

David Aylor said he would purchase a new trailer for Troop 750 in Summerville.

“These kids don’t deserve this just because someone else is acting in such a selfish manner and in an illegal manner for that,” Aylor said. “I want to do what I can just a little bit to try to help them out.”

The troop’s trailer was reported stolen from the parking lot of Stallsville Methodist Church.

Scout Master Nicholas Gunter said the 15-foot Diamond Cargo double-axel trailer was loaded with the boys’ camping gear, totaling about a $7,000 loss to the troop.

It was the second trailer used by Boy Scouts which has been stolen in a month. Back in February, a troop in North Charleston discovered their trailer had also been taken.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the theft to call the Summerville Police Department at 843-871-2463.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.