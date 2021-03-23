Charleston attorney’s donation will replace stolen Boy Scouts trailer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area attorney says he will help a Lowcountry Boy Scouts troop after their trailer was stolen over the weekend.
David Aylor said he would purchase a new trailer for Troop 750 in Summerville.
“These kids don’t deserve this just because someone else is acting in such a selfish manner and in an illegal manner for that,” Aylor said. “I want to do what I can just a little bit to try to help them out.”
The troop’s trailer was reported stolen from the parking lot of Stallsville Methodist Church.
Scout Master Nicholas Gunter said the 15-foot Diamond Cargo double-axel trailer was loaded with the boys’ camping gear, totaling about a $7,000 loss to the troop.
It was the second trailer used by Boy Scouts which has been stolen in a month. Back in February, a troop in North Charleston discovered their trailer had also been taken.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the theft to call the Summerville Police Department at 843-871-2463.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.